Barbara B. Sullivan, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Eylau United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Ducroz officiating.

