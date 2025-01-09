Sponsor

David Allen Warren was born on August 6, 1960, in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Bernice Paschal and Curtis Warren. From a young age, his life was deeply rooted in faith, which he nurtured through his involvement with Bethlehem Baptist Church in Magnolia. David later became a member of the Oak Street Baptist Church in Texarkana, TX. He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1978. After high school, David embarked on a distinguished 20-year career in the United States Marine Corps. David’s dedication to service and country was evident and he held several important roles, including Aircraft Recovery Specialist, Marine Security Guard, and US Marine Corps Recruiter.

His exceptional service earned him multiple honors, including the Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Navy Achievement Medal. Upon retiring from the US Marine Corps, David continued his commitment to service within the community. He worked with North American Tank Car, Lear Ziglar at Red River, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. He also pursued careers as an insurance agent, a financial advisor with Primerica, and a notary public for Texas and Arkansas.

David leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Mary Warren, and daughter Angela Warren of Texarkana, Texas. His brother Patrick Penigar, nieces Titania Washington, Tatiairia Penigar, and Tiania Penigar all of Los Angeles, and cousins Tony Greene of Los Angeles and Henry & Michelle Cooper of Magnolia, AR. Sister-in-Laws Patricia (Lawrence) Meadows, Gwendolyn Darden, Melba Surman, and Brother-in-Law, Ralph Lee all of Texarkana, Texas.

Visitation will be at Oak Street Baptist Church on January 10, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be on January 11, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Oak Street Baptist Church 401 Waterall Street, Texarkana, TX. Interment will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wake Village, TX under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.