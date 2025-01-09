Larry Brown

Sponsor

Larry peacefully passed away on the night of January 1st after a gradual decline in health. He was born on May 22, 1957, to Luther and Henrietta Brown. Larry attended Carver Elementary School and graduated from Arkansas High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army. As a Sergeant, he served in various locations and had many remarkable stories from his time in the service.

Larry received numerous decorations and awards during his military career, including the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army lapel button, Army Achievement Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon 2D AWD, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal 3D AWD, Expert Badge with M-16 Rifle bar, and Marksman Badge with Hand Grenade bar.

After his service, Larry returned home and joined the Army Reserve. He married his second wife on January 1, 1987, and they settled in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, where they welcomed two children.

Larry earned an Associate of Science degree in Welding Technology from Westark Community College in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He later started his own business, L&L Welding, and after ten years, he returned to Texarkana, where he worked in various jobs and eventually retired as a sheet metal worker.

Larry had a deep passion for golf, often spending as much time as he could perfecting his swing on the course. He was also a devoted fan of the Razorbacks, cheering enthusiastically for his team every game. In addition to that, he faithfully supported the Cleveland Browns, eagerly following their season and celebrating their victories. His love for sports was a significant part of his identity, bringing joy and excitement to his life.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Henrietta Brown; his daughter, Niki Brown; his grandson, Daylon Brown; and his siblings: Jimmy Rae Pennington, Willie D. Daniels, Clarence Brown, R.C. Brown, Roy Brown, and his sister, Faye Brown.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Brown of Oklahoma City; his sons, Larri Jefferson of Dallas, Texas, and Larry Brown Jr. of Oklahoma City; and his siblings, Mable Brown, L.C. Brown, Gloria Brown, Dennis Brown, Janice Brown and Roger Brown. Larry is also survived by two grandchildren, Daviion Brown of Oklahoma City and Aiyeir Jailani Jefferson of Dallas, Texas, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th St. Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service Friday, January 10, 2025 2:00 PM Park Avenue Baptist Church 214 Seibert Street Texarkana, AR.