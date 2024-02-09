Sponsor

David Andrew Rice (Andy), age 59 of Redwater, Tx. Following a long battle with multiple medical problems, he passed through heaven’s gates on February 6th, 2024, with family at his bedside. Andy was born on March 13th,1964 in Memphis Tennessee. He is survived by his wife Katie Rice, son Chris and Julie Rice, daughter Britiani Rice and Kenny McPherson, Mother Linda and Joe Bass, sister Kathy and Randy White, brother Steve and Deborah Rice. He had three stepchildren, Storm, Joseph, and Sonny McKamie. He had six grandchildren Nyomie, Ivy, and Jasper McKamie; Cameryn, Taylor, and Logan Rice. He had nephews Ben Rice, Tim Rice, and Ryan White, and nieces Stephanie Rice, Melodee Pemberton, and Katy Masters.

He graduated from Sherman High School in 1982. He attended Grayson Community College. He was involved in straight-street rehab helping many people on their recovery road while leading many to Christ. He was a musical evangelist with Hope for Hurting Hearts ministry. During this time, he went to various prisons, High schools, churches, and juvenile facilities to minister and share his testimony. He also wrote articles for the ministry newsletter “From the outside looking in.” His involvement in the ministry and community reflected his joy in serving Christ with his love, song, and testimony. He learned how to craft leather pieces and made various items for so many people in the community, friends, and his family. This brought him joy to work with his hands and bless someone else with his craft. He was a manager for OT’s landing for thirteen years where he was able to listen to and tell fishing stories and interact with the community from day to day.

He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, “Papaw”, uncle, nephew, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, crafting leather goods, being outside, going to the bridge, and being in the boat on the lake. His passion for going fishing was unmatched by anything else he spent time doing. He was a fisher of men as well as an elite fisherman. “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” He was an adventurous type of person by nature and a risk taker but sometimes it seemed as if trouble always seemed to find him. He liked to give people a hard time and he loved it when people dished it right back. He always had you laughing, was very playful, and a kid at heart. He was a warrior in spirit and the encouragement of his family is what helped him through his journey in life. His generosity was unwavering to the people that he loved, and he never wanted to burden anyone. His presence was remembered by all he had ever known. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His journey on earth may have come to an end, but we take great comfort in knowing that he knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He is now fishing in the crystal sea in paradise.

Preceded in death by his father Larry Rice. Grandparents Claude and Carmen Rice and Ford and Anna Belle Middleton Hearn.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 10th at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Redwater with a visitation for family and friends at 1:00 P.M. before the service.

Reverend Steve Rice, Corey Calicott, and Mike Powell officiating.