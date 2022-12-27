David Hilton

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

David Wayne Hilton, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Christmas Day, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Hilton was born November 14, 1946, in Whaley, Texas to Joe and Lois(Clemons) Hilton. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Hilton was retired from Red River Army Depot and enjoyed fishing and tending his vegetable garden. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Colin Hilton; three sisters, Dorothy Mobley, Allene McPherson, and Shirley Thompson, and three brothers, Jimmy Hilton, Woody Hilton, and Danny Hilton.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Lynn Hilton; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Brian Hilton and Stacy and Theresa Hilton; six grandchildren, Makayla Power, Emily Hilton, Kaitlin Hilton, Andy Hilton, Adisyn Hilton, and Benji Hilton; one sister, Judy Rose; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Clyde Crisp officiating. Burial will follow in Red Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

