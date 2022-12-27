Neva Handy

Advertisement

Neva Chesshir Handy, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on December 25, 2022.

Mrs. Handy was born on August 17, 1928, in Howard County, Nashville, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William H. Handy, her parents G.W. and Jewel Chesshir, and her sister Gena Davis.

She is survived by two sons, Jim Handy of Texarkana and Charles Handy and wife Kim of Little Rock, Arkansas; two granddaughters, Heather Handy of Paris, Texas and McKenna Adams of Maumelle, Arkansas; one great-granddaughter Zimri Madison Adams; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was a member of Highland Church of Christ in Texarkana where she taught Ladies’ Bible Class for many years.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Restland Memorial Cemetery in Nashville, Arkansas with Chris Hooten officiating.

