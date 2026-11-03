It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of David Jarvis (81), a cherished father and beloved friend, who left us peacefully. David’s vibrant spirit and unwavering passion for life touched everyone around him. He was a...

September 7, 1945 – November 3, 2026

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of David Jarvis (81), a cherished father and beloved friend, who left us peacefully. David’s vibrant spirit and unwavering passion for life touched everyone around him. He was a devoted father to his daughters, Kimette Giard, Janell Jarvis, and Beverly Cisneros, who will forever carry his memory in their hearts. In his younger years, David was a true motorcycle enthusiast, finding joy and freedom on the open road. His love for adventure extended to camping trips where he created lasting memories surrounded by nature and the laughter of loved ones. David’s artistic side flourished through painting, as he expressed his creativity and emotions on canvas. A self-taught small engine repairman, he was known for his resourcefulness and expertise, often sharing his knowledge with family and friends, and always ready to lend a helping hand. His admiration for cars was evident in the way he appreciated their craftsmanship and engineering, often sharing stories about them with infectious enthusiasm. David also held a black belt in Karate and taught young kids the art of karate as a instructor. David’s zest for life and his caring nature made him a remarkable man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His legacy of love and adventure will live on through his daughters, Kimette, Janell, and Beverly. A grave side service will be held in honor of David’s life at the Cedarlawn Memorial Park, providing friends and family the opportunity to celebrate his remarkable journey. Details regarding the services will be announced at a later date. In this time of sorrow, let us remember David Jarvis not just for the moments he is no longer here, but for the joy and love he instilled in each of us. May he rest in peace.

Courtesy of Four States Funeral Home.

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