David Pillow

U.S. Veteran

David Kenneth Pillow, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home.

David was born on November 12, 1936 in Cass County to Homer L. Pillow and Addie Lou Barrington Pillow. He was retired from the family business, Pillow Termite and Pest Control. He served in the Army National Guard Reserves as Staff Sargent USAR serving in the Cuban Crisis.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Ken Pillow; two sisters, Virginia Funderburk and Betty West.

Survivors include his wife, Myrna Pillow of Texarkana, Texas; his sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Sunday Pillow of Texarkana, Texas, Glenn and Tajuana Pillow of Texarkana, Arkansas; his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Tony Busby of Tyler, Texas; his granddaughter, Chasity Busby; his grandson, Kiefer Busby; greatgrandchildren, Bailey Pillow, Jayden Pillow, Kylie Tannehill, and Ella Busby; and many more relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 between 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

