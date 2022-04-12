Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Imon Gilbert Cook, age 100, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his daughter’s home.

Mr. Cook was born on February 13, 1922, in Emmett, Arkansas. He was retired from Day and Zimmermann Inc. and a member of Pinson Park Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his country in World War II. After the war, he joined the Arkansas Army National Guard and retired as a Major. Mr. Cook described his life as blessed and called himself a Blessed Man. His family was important to him, and he taught them the value of honesty, integrity, and hard work. He was always ready to help. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-four years, Dorothy Cook.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Richard Stine of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Sherel Cook of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Jay Stine and his wife Angie, Teresa Stine, Sara Estes and husband Dustin, Emily Harper and husband Andy, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 A. M. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Memorial Gardens 5200 East Broad Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, with Rev. Jay Stine officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Pinson Park Baptist Church, 2621 E. 42nd Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

