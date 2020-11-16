Advertisement

David “Rainmaker” Lamon, 54 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away November 14, 2020. He was born August 12, 1966, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to James Edward and Betty Bayless Lamon.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Lamon.

David leaves behind his wife, Shelia Lamon of Texarkana, Arkansas; mother, Betty Lamon; children, Tony Potts of Texarkana, Texas, Michael Lamon of New Boston, Texas, Kathy Lamon and Misty Oates both of Texarkana, Arkansas; five brothers, James W. Lamon of California, Kenneth Lamon of Texarkana, Arthur Lamon and wife Sue of Genoa, Arkansas, Paul Lamon of Idaho, and Robert Lamon and wife Kim of Bismark, Arkansas; 13 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and special friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

