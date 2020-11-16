Carol Scoggins

Advertisement

Carol Anne Murphy Scoggins, more often called NA, 70 of Texarkana, Arkansas gained her wings November 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 28, 1950 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Coleman Patrick Murphy and Neldridge Pearl Gillespie Murphy. She retired from Collom and Carney Clinic. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and mother in law. She spent her days enjoying time with her family, camping, fishing, looking for her glasses, that were always on her head, and avoiding the kitchen at all costs. She always told her grandkids that if they wanted fresh baked cookies, they would have to go to the bakery. She was a member of Circle J Cowboy Church.

Carol Anne is preceded in death by her father Coleman Murphy, her mother Neldridge Buckley, her brother from another mother Jimmy Thomas Hensley, better known as Tim, and her very beloved fur baby, Alex.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Roy Gene Scoggins of Texarkana, Arkansas; her two daughters and son in laws, Melissa and Chris Pressnell of Irving, Texas, Gena and Roger Bustin of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley and Dylan Swarers of everywhere, depending on where he coaches, Gauge Bustin and his fiancé Kyra Pace, Bree and Haylee Bustin all of Texarkana, Arkansas; two great grandchildren, Dawson Powell and Addylan Swarers; one step brother and his wife, Steve and Liz Buckley of Bryan, Texas; one special friend, Melissa Hosey of Texarkana, Arkansas; and numerous other family and friends. She never met a stranger.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana Texas, officiated by Bro. Todd Hervey of Circle J. Cowboy Church. Casual daily wear requested by Carol Anne.

The family will be at the home of Carol and Roy Scoggins at 710 Miller County 226 Texarkana, Arkansas.

