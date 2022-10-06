Advertisement

James David Rainwater, age 47, of Redwater, Texas, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Rainwater was born December 26, 1974, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a big sports fanatic and enjoyed football, baseball, and racing to name a few. He liked to hunt and fish and be outdoors. David loved being “Pawpaw” to his grandchildren. He was a member of Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Rainwater.

Survivors include his wife Charity Rainwater of Redwater; one son, J.T. Rainwater; one daughter and son-in-law, Tabitha and Marc Martin of Hope, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Alex Petruzzi and Kaitlyn Martin; his mother, Kay Rainwater of Redwater; one sister and brother-in-law, Angie and John Dailey of Redwater; two nephews and their fiancés Hunter Dailey and Emily Brown of Iowa and Marc Dailey and Ashton Wood of New Boston; and great-nephew Kayden Dailey; along with many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Redwater Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Moles officiating.

For those who wish to pay their respects, you may do so from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

