David Stiles

September 10, 1970 – February 20, 2026

David Alan Stiles, 55, passed away on February 20, 2026, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following complications from liver disease. He was born on September 10, 1970.

David was preceded in death by his father, Donald Stiles, and his son, Bryan Berg.

He is survived by his devoted loving wife, Mende Stiles of New Boston, Texas; his son, Stephen Stiles of Leavenworth, Kansas; his daughter and son-in-law, Baylee Stiles and Edward Morgan of Leavenworth, Kansas; his son and daughter-in-law, Damon and Raven Stiles of New Boston, Texas; and his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Michael Lineker of Leavenworth, Kansas.

He was a proud and loving grandfather to Langston of Kansas, Jackie and Mary of Kansas, and Victor, Elena, and Sophia of Texas. His grandchildren were a constant source of joy and pride in his life.

David was a dedicated student at Grand Canyon University, maintaining an exceptional 3.95 GPA while pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Special Education. He was nearing completion of his degree, driven by his deep desire to become a Special Education teacher and a passionate advocate for students with unique learning needs. His commitment to education reflected his compassionate heart and his belief in making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Above all else, David’s greatest loves were his wife, children, grandchildren, and pets. He cherished time spent with his family and was deeply devoted to those he held close. His strength, determination, and unwavering love will be remembered by all who knew him.

If you feel led to do so, the family welcomes donations to assist with medical expenses at:

https://gofund.me/8d55376df

The family is not holding a formal service. They sincerely appreciate the meals, prayers, and donations already received, which have made this difficult time a little easier. Family and friends are welcome to visit Mende and Dave’s home in New Boston, Texas.

David’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

