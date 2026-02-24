SPONSOR

July 3, 1936 – November 5, 2025

Margie Lee Martin, age 89, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. She was born on July 3, 1936, in Sheridan, Arkansas to Wilton Winfred McGarity and Hattie Veazey McGarity. Upon graduating from Sheridan High School, Margie went to St Vincent Infirmary Nursing School. During this time, she met the love of her life, Arlis Glen Martin and they married upon her graduation from nursing school. They moved to Texarkana in 1959, where they lived for 30 years. They were married for 32 years until his death in 1989. She attended Eylau United Methodist, where she was a Sunday School teacher and was active in many activities with the church, including founding the Widows group. She was preceded in death by her husband Glen Martin; her parents; her son, Dennis Lee Martin; her daughter, Patricia Martin Nowlin; and several other relatives. Left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter Monica Martin Vaughn and her husband, Jarrod; daughter in-law, Cesali Martin; her granddaughter Cassie Nowlin and her partner Sarah Patterson; her grandson Cory Nowlin; and 3 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and family friends. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

