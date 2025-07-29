Sponsor

David Walker “Scooter” Raney, age 77, died Monday, July 28, 2025 in Texarkana, Texas. He was born November 2, 1947 in Texarkana, Texas.

He retired from David Raney Florist. His career in the floral industry offered him many opportunities to design and execute various events and participate in training with leading floral designers. He was inducted into the American Institute of Floral Design and served as President of the Arkansas Florist Association in 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents David Richard Raney and Marjorie Raney of Texarkana, Texas.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Colin and Eun Jin Raney of Lexington, Massachusetts and Richard and Amanda Raney of Texarkana, Texas; two granddaughters, Reagan Raney and Ella Raney of Texarkana, Texas; three grandsons, Jackson Raney of Texarkana, Texas, Aidan Raney and Noah Raney of Lexington, Massachusetts and one brother, Charles Raney of Texarkana, Texas.

Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 from 5-7 P.M. at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Temple Memorial Pediatric Center or a charity of your choice.