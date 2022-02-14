Advertisement

David Wayne Brown, age 56, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

David Brown was born August 27, 1965, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke, Arkansas. He was a member of Mercy and Grace Worship Center. He was a comedian, and he loved to make people laugh. You could always count on David to bring a smile to your face. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying baseball and always cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks.

He is preceded in death by his father Rule Brown; his mother Chloe Ann Halter; and his brother George Miller.

Advertisement

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Staci Brown of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Ryann Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Taylor and Brandon Thompson of Little Rock, Arkansas; one brother Artie Brown of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Melinda Johnson of Fouke, Arkansas; one special aunt, Marie Williams of Houston, Texas; one niece, Cassie Miller of Genoa, Arkansas; one nephew, Michael Miller of Genoa, Arkansas; and one very special grandson Maddox Thompson of Little Rock, Arkansas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.

