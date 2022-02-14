Advertisement

Jacquelyn ‘Sue’ Wallace, age 71, of Waldo, Arkansas, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Mrs. Wallace was born April 12, 1950, in Magnolia, Arkansas, and was a longtime resident of Waldo, Arkansas. She was a Christian and loved the Lord and spending time creating memories with her family. She was a wonderful grandmother to her grandson Cameron. She was a happy and loving woman who brightened the day of anyone she met. She loved to go antiquing and enjoyed spending time at Flea Markets seeking rare coins and other treasures. She was a retired RN for the Texas Department of Health where she worked for forty years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernis and Eris Shepard.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amanda Wallace of Redwater, Texas; one grandson, Cameron Wallace of Redwater, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Lynn Gates of Magnolia, Arkansas, one niece, Amanda Gates of Conway, Arkansas; and one nephew, Chris Gates and his wife April of Conway, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Chapelwood Funeral Home Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 2 – 4 pm. Graveside services will be 10 am Monday, February 14, 2022, at Redwater Cemetery with Rev. Todd Reed officiating.

