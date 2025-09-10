Sponsor

U.S. Army Veteran

David William Bates, 66, passed away on Friday, September 5, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas. David was born on May 12, 1959, in Tyler, Texas, to Clifford Clevern Bates and Barbara Ann Capps Bates.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David lived in Texarkana, Arkansas, with his oldest son, Matthew, and his 2 dogs, Peanut and Bullet. He began his career as a Logging truck driver in the 1970s, served in the United States Army from 1980 to 1984, and then returned to his career as a truck driver.

He was divorced from Wendy Pullen when he passed, and is survived by his 5 children, Stephany (Sean) Goddard of Drewryville, VA., Matthew Bates of Texarkana, AR., Beau Bates of Midland, TX., Brooke and Brittany Bates of Avery, TX. 6 grandchildren, and his first great-grandchild due in October.

And numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. David had a message for his three youngest children: “I didn’t get to spend much time with you, but never stopped loving you.”