Tammy Ann Striplin, age 59, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on September 5, 2025. She was born on September 1, 1966, in Ashdown, Arkansas, to Jo Ann Morris and Edward Alvin Striplin.

Tammy dedicated her life to being a loving and hardworking homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She had a deep love for adventure and always looked forward to exploring new places.

Known for her outspoken personality, Tammy had a heart for helping others and never met a stranger. Her sense of humor, warm presence, and ability to bring laughter to any room made her truly one of a kind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jo Ann Striplin and Edward Alvin Striplin.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Jack Striplin of Atlanta, Texas; her sister, Kim Watson of Texarkana, Arkansas; her sons, Justin Striplin and Christopher Striplin; and her beloved grandchildren: Cara Striplin, Alex, Christopher Jr., Wyatt, Blake, Colt, and Walker Striplin.

Tammy’s vibrant spirit, generous heart, and unforgettable laughter will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.