David L. Williams, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mr. Williams was born July 16, 1946, in Dekalb, Texas to Harvey and Lucy Williams. He retired from Ryder Truck Rental where he was a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved to ride his motorcycle and had driven to visit many landmarks across the USA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kathy Williams and one son David Michael Williams.

Survivors include one son, Joe Williams; his longtime partner, Renee Burns; four grandchildren, Matthew Williams, Aradia Patterson, Brighid Patterson, and Christopher David Williams; three great-grandchildren, Aslee Williams, Mattison Williams and Jesse David Williams; and four sisters, Bobbie Ruth Craig, Linda Oller, Carolyn Benest, and Jackie Helen Day; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

