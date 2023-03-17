Wanda Lee Robinson

Advertisement

Mrs. Wanda Lee Westbrook Robinson, age 93, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2023. She was born December 27, 1929, in Doddridge, Arkansas. She was a graduate of Bright Star High School, where she played basketball and was Salutatorian of her class. She was a beautician for over fifty years, with loyal customers coming to her shop well into her 80s. Wanda Lee was a member of Highland Church of Christ.

Wanda Lee had a love of music and instilled that love in her family. She played the mandolin and the piano, sang, and enjoyed spending her Saturday nights listening to live music at the Oaklawn Opry. She never missed a dance recital, performance, or game her grandchildren participated in. She was their biggest fan and supporter. The only thing Wanda Lee put above the love she had for her family, was her love of Jesus Christ. She became a Christian at 11 years old, and she was His faithful servant until the end. It is comforting to her family to know that the “Dudley” church family is all reunited and singing together once again.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Margie Westbrook, two sisters, one brother, her dear husband of 71 years, Harold Robinson, and their precious daughter, Kathryn Diane Robinson.

Advertisement

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Stephen Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas; her son and daughter-in-law, Lester H. and Terrie Robinson, Jr. of Elm Grove, Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Kris Robinson (Jessica), Lester H. Robinson III (Erin), Scott Meshell, Klancy Barlow (Scotty), Keely Johnson, Spencer Johnson, and Eva Kathryn Johnson, six great-grandchildren, and her little dog, Gracie.

Thank you to her special caregivers, Sheila Jackson and Twinisha Harbin-Scott, and Hospice nurses, Kim Tipton and Latrece Caldwell. They lovingly cared for Harold and Wanda and became family.

A celebration of her life will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel, with Chris Hooten and Andrew Whitehouse officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon Friday until service time.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503, or to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

