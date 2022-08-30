Advertisement

Dawna Lyn Fultz, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in a local hospital.

Ms. Fultz was born on February 24, 1949, in Herrin, Illinois. She was retired from the Department of Human Services, where she served as a counselor. Dawna touched and helped many people in her lifetime. She never met a stranger and was willing to share her opinion on any matter. She was a member of Downtown First Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She loved to share her love of music with her friends and family. She was a gifted musician and songwriter. She was preceded in death her by parents, Phillip and Jacquelyn Cobb, one brother, Richard Cobb, and one sister, Rene Still.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela McFadden of Van Buren, Arkansas; Dawnda Bellas of Van Buren, Arkansas; one son, Richard Butcher of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Shawnn Cobb of Hope, Arkansas; two sisters, Rita Gregovich, and Robin Waid; five grandchildren, Summer Williams, Devin Williams, Damon Ziska, Lauren Decker, Raidyn Butcher; eight great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

A Memorial service will be at 2:00 P. M. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Downtown First Baptist Church, 401 Pine Street, Texarkana, Texas 75501, with Pastor Dennis Gibbons officiating.

