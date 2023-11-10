Sponsor

DeAndre Lamontae Fezell was born to Tari Darden and Zanicka Fezell on May 12, 1997 in Texarkana, Texas. He’s a 2015 graduate of Texas High School. He was a former employee of R. J. Corman Railroad Group as a train Crew Member.

He entered into his untimely eternal rest on October 28, 2023 at Wadley Regional Medical Center, Texarkana, in Bowie County, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Dorothy Redmon-Jackson, Robert Burns, Christine Ray, and Walter Fezell; his fraternal grandparents, Cecil Harris and Jean Darden; and his brother in Christ, Michael Clark Jr.

He leaves to cherish his six month old daughter: Dreya Lai Fezell of Texarkana, TX; his mother: Zanicka (Erick) Fezell-Jefferson of Texarkana, TX; his father: Tari Darden Sr. of Houston, TX; his two sisters: Cedrickia (Emanuel) Maxwell and Eriona (LaDerek) Jefferson all of Nash, TX; his grandmother: Gail Noiel and his grandfather: Robert Jackson both of Texarkana, TX; one aunt: DeAundra (Shameka) Webster-Boone of Texarkana, TX; one niece: Erynn Lou Maxwell of Nash, TX; one brother: Aquavion (Tez) Hope of Texarkana, TX; one brother in Christ, Broski Warren of Texarkana, TX; a bonus grandmother: Rosie Jefferson and a special uncle and aunt: Lee (Kay) Jefferson all of Mandeville, AR; and a hosts of family and friends.

Visitation Friday, November 10, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, Texas. Funeral Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 12:00 at House of Refuge with Pastor David Hardy, Eulogist.

