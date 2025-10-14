Sponsor

Deane Willey, age 97, died on Friday, October 10, 2025, at his residence.

Deane was born on July 3, 1928, to his parents, Richard and Agnes Willey. He served proudly in the United States Coast Guard and was retired from Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and woodworking. He also enjoyed bird watching and more specifically, the hummingbird.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Willey.

He is survived by his daughter, Diane Bauer of Springs, TX; and son, Jeff Johnson of Ionia, MI; along with other children and grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Cherry and Beverly.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.