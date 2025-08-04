Sponsor

Debra Burt Davis, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 31, 2025, surrounded by her loving family after courageously battling cancer for over five years.

Debra was born on August 22, 1957, in Grenada, Mississippi, to Harry Lee Horton and Nora Youngblood Horton. A bright and driven student, she graduated as Valedictorian of the Kirk Academy Class of 1975. She went on to attend Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, for two years before relocating to Texarkana.

Throughout her career, Debra held a variety of roles, always leaving a lasting impression through her kindness, dedication, and ability to form meaningful connections with coworkers and clients alike.

Her greatest joy in life was being “MaMaw” to her cherished grandchildren—Emily, Noah, Miley Grace Burt, Alix, Landon, Austin, and Kylie. She treasured every moment spent with them and her face lit up whenever they were near. Debra also had a deep love for animals, enjoyed going on cruises with her husband, and found happiness in time spent with family. Her unwavering faith was a guiding force in her life, and she shared it joyfully with all she met.

Since 2012, Debra and her husband Bo were faithful members of First Baptist Church, Texarkana, Texas, where she was an active member of her Encourager class.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Martha Horton Honeycutt, and husband John H. Honeycutt Sr.; and her brother, Harold Lee Horton, and wife Mary Jane Horton.

She leaves behind her devoted husband, Bo Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas; her sons, Timothy Aaron Burt and wife Krystal of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Stephen King of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Shawn Davis and wife Monica of Texarkana, Texas, and Greg Davis and wife Marygrace, of Texarkana, Arkansas; and her beloved grandchildren, Emily, Noah, Miley Grace Burt, Alix, Landon, Austin, and Kylie. She is also survived by her siblings: Barbara Horton Wood of Grenada, Mississippi; Brenda Horton Tilghman of Tupelo, Mississippi; and Donald Horton and wife Diana of Foley, Alabama; as well as many dearly loved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Honorary pallbearers will include a special group of men from the “MAN UP” group at First Baptist Church Texarkana, who held a meaningful place in Debra and Bo’s lives.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 4, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 North Kings Highway, Nash, Texas, with Pastor Bryan Bixler and Jacob Bain officiating. Burial will follow at Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, Texas. The visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 4, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.