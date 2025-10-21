Sponsor

Debra Kay Daniel, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Debra was born on July 19, 1954, in Texarkana, Texas, to Helen Earlene Browning and Harry Isaac Richmond. The youngest of eleven children, she was raised in a loving family that helped shape her kind and giving spirit.

For thirty years, Debra dedicated her life to caring for children as a daycare teacher. Her compassion, warmth, and nurturing nature touched the lives of countless families. She was known for her unwavering patience, gentle heart, and the unconditional love she showed not only to her own family but also to the children in her care.

A woman of strong faith, Debra was a devoted member of her church. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life—playing cards with loved ones, enjoying family time, and creating lasting memories with those around her. Her family described her as a kind, caring, and loving woman who always put others before herself.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Earlene Browning and Harry Isaac Richmond; her beloved husband, Jimmy Daniel; and several of her siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: her daughter Michelle Daniel and partner, Eric Glass; her son Kevin Daniel and his wife Shelbie; two beautiful granddaughters, Taylor Daniel and Emma Hearn and her husband Caleb; along with a host of other family members and dear friends.

Debra will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will live on in the hearts of many.

A Funeral service will at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. Burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.