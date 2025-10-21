Maud High School Band Leads the Way at State Fair of Texas

Sponsor

The Maud High School Band recently took center stage at one of Texas’s most iconic events—the State Fair of Texas—where they proudly led the Starlight Parade through the fairgrounds in Dallas. For many of the 46 student musicians, ranging from 8th to 12th grade, this was their first time experiencing the fair—and their first introduction to the legendary Big Tex.

Under the direction of Foster Fannin (5 years with the program) and Meghan Martinez (2 years), the Maud Band brought energy, precision, and hometown pride to the parade route, representing Maud ISD with distinction.

“This was a huge opportunity for our students,” said Fannin. “Most had never been to the State Fair, and leading the parade was a moment they’ll never forget.”

Looking Ahead, The band isn’t slowing down anytime soon. This spring, they’ll travel to Sea World to perform in the Sound Waves Parade as part of their end-of-year trip—another exciting milestone for this growing program.

With strong leadership and a dedicated group of young musicians, the Maud High School Band continues to make its mark across Texas—one performance at a time.