Delbert Baker

Delbert Lee Baker, age 83 of Texarkana, Arkansas died on December 27, 2020 at his residence with his loving wife of twenty-three years by his side.

Delbert was born September 12, 1937 in Romance, Arkansas and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired ranch foreman and a Baptist. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4562 where he served as Quartermaster for several years. Delbert was an avid gardener and loved to grow beautiful sunflowers, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Telitha Baker of Hopewell, Arkansas; one son, Clayton Baker of Delight, Arkansas; one daughter, Debra Ann Sadler of Kansas; one stepson, Rick Johnson of Little Rock, Arkansas; one stepdaughter, Lisa Thrapp of New Boston, Texas; one brother, Eldred Baker of Fairbanks, Alaska and one sister, Wilma Harp of Judsonia, Arkansas.

He is survived by his wife Patti Baker of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Clifford Baker of Dallas, Texas; two stepdaughters, Donna Wells of Texarkana, Arkansas, Sharon Wisely of Little Rock, Arkansas; two brothers, Wayne Baker of Mount Vernon, Arkansas, Glen Baker of Searcy, Arkansas; one sister, Virginia Robinson of Judsonia, Arkansas; nine step-grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

