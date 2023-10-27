Sponsor

Dell Wallace Gholson, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mr. Gholson was born December 5, 1946 in Wilson, North Carolina. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and attended the First Baptist Church, Texarkana.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Gholson.

He is survived by one son, Wallace Gholson of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Patsy Rice of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Linda Gholson of Fouke, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Brodie Gholson, Luther Gholson, Oliver Gholson and Tobias Gholson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 9-10 prior to the service