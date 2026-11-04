Della Rae Peacock, 76, of Atlanta, Texas, met her Savior face to face on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Born on August 16, 1950, in Bowman County, North Dakota, to Raymond and Esther Werre, Della spent her growing-up years on her family's...

August 16, 1950 – November 3, 2026

Della Rae Peacock, 76, of Atlanta, Texas, met her Savior face to face on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Born on August 16, 1950, in Bowman County, North Dakota, to Raymond and Esther Werre, Della spent her growing-up years on her family’s ranch in Bowman, North Dakota. She graduated from Bowman High School in 1968 and later attended Dickinson State College, where she studied business and pledged Beta Sigma Phi. Professionally, Della held a variety of positions, including secretary, assistant manager, and bookkeeper. She also ran her own sewing business and spent several years owning and managing a hardware store. With a heart for sharing her faith and serving others, Della participated in mission trips to South Africa, Mexico, Ukraine, Colorado, Europe, and Canada. She was actively involved with Time to Revive and Experiencing God retreats and served as a chaplain during disaster relief efforts, offering care, comfort, and encouragement to those affected. Della never missed an opportunity to ask someone if they knew Jesus. She wanted everyone she met to know the hope she had found in Him, and she made sure they left with her phone number and a way to continue the conversation. She especially loved being part of Vacation Bible School, both at her home church and in Mexico. She also enjoyed singing, baking (especially Christmas cookies), antiques, crafting, and sewing, as well as visiting family across the country.

Della was deeply loved by and is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kenneth Peacock. Rarely apart, the two shared a life of love, adventure, and service, finding joy in traveling, spending time with friends and family, and serving others. She is also survived by her children, Berton Tenborg, Sasha Ross (Skip), Jeremy Tenborg (Dominique), and Connie Adams (Victor); grandchildren, Kylie (Michael), Macy, Jace, Deklyn, Sarah (Aaron), Rachel, Beccah (Shawn); great-grandchildren, Stetson, Hannah Bryce, Aidan, Sydney, Hudson, Savannah, and Stella. Other surviving family members include her siblings, Dianne Engesser (Tom), LeRoy Werre, and David Werre; brother-in-law, David Parrish; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Esther; her sisters, Bonita and Donna; and brother, Dale. Above all, Della will be remembered for her love of Jesus and sharing His love with others.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hozdic for the guidance and support provided during this time, and to Concho Hearts Hospice for so compassionately attending to our needs. To the many family members and friends who visited, prayed, and prepared meals to sustain us during this time, our gratitude goes beyond words.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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