Advertisement

Delores Fayrl Sartor, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Mrs. Sartor was born July 28, 1936 in Miller County, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a Christian and was retired. In her younger days, she enjoyed water and snow skiing, and softball. As she got older, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sartor; her parents, John and Ethel Jewell and eight brothers.

She is survived by three sons and daughters in-law, Ed and Miranda Sartor, Scott and Joy Sartor, and Patrick Sartor; four grandchildren, Katie Thomas, Alex Sartor, Kellin Vaughn, Garrett Sartor; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Haygood, Jeanne Honea; three brothers, Frank Jewell, Benny Jewell, Danny Jewell; several sisters in-law and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas chapel with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will be in Beech Creek Cemetery in Atlanta, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 PM.

