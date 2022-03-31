Advertisement

Lewis James “Jim” Norman, Jr., 71, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Lord peacefully while surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born on August 7, 1950, in Texarkana, TX to Lewis and Christine Norman.

Jim was the former owner of Norman’s Safety Brake and retired Director of Transportation for Bowie County Schools. He served as Texas Association of Pupil Transportation (TAPT) President for 2006-2007, was the TAPT Honoree for 2013-2014, was a Certified TAPT Master Instructor and served on the TAPT PDC Committee for many years. He was currently employed as a Sales Associate for KLC Video Security. He was a member of Redwater First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Children’s Choir Co-Director. He also served on Redwater ISD School Board and was a Coach for Redwater Youth Sports. He was known as a fierce race car driver and an avid racing fan. Of all the honors he received, his greatest was being called Papaw by his four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tracy Norman, granddaughter, Sloane Early, and brother, Keith Norman.

He is survived by his Cupcake and high school sweetheart of 53 years, Joyce Harper Norman, daughter, Mindy Early and husband Gary, son, Kevin Norman and wife Wendy, two granddaughters, Carson Early and Endsley Norman, and one grandson, Greer Early, two brothers, Rodney and John Norman, sister-in-law, Doris Adams (Mike), brother-in-law, Mike Harper (Debbie) and numerous other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Visitation will be from 6:30-8:30 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022, at First Baptist Church Texarkana with Revs. Todd Reed, Mike Powell and Steve Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bowie County School Transportation Department, c/o Jim Norman Memorial Scholarship, 1001 Boston Ave, New Boston, TX 75570 Attn. Autumn Crawford or to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, Gene and Jerry Jones Family – Dallas, TX, 210 N Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75226, www.cancer.org/hopelodge.

