Delphynne Jones Davis passed away peacefully on the morning of January

31, 2022 with the love of her family surrounding her. Born on January

5, 1941 in Texarkana to Nathan E. Jones, Sr. and Dorothy Lois Hudson

Jones, she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School as

valedictorian of the class of 1958. She received her Bachelors of Arts

degree in English cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Pine

Bluff (formerly AM & N College). Later, Delphynne earned a Master’s

degree in Reading and a California Reading Specialist credential from

Pepperdine University.

Delphynne spent 37 years in Los Angeles, CA working with students and

teachers in various areas of language development. She was also active

in her community serving as the president or a committed member in

several local and national organizations. In 2003, she retired and

returned to her hometown as co-owner of K-TOY 104.7 FM, Texarkana’s

first black-owned radio station. In 2006, she and her husband

co-founded KTEV-TV television station. Continuing her dedication to

service, she served as a board member of Jamisons’ Center of Kindness,

Inc. and the Arts and Letters Chair of the Texarkana Alumnae Chapter

of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc., earning it regional recognition.

Delphynne leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 58

years, Al Davis; two children, Rodney Davis (Peronia) and Regina Davis

Moss (Andrew); six grandchildren, Jermarsey Phillips (April), Shelby

Davis, Chaz Davis, Taylor Davis, Korey Landry, and Andrew Moss, III;

two siblings, Emmie Jo Gamble and Yates Jones, as well other relatives

and close friends.

Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022

at 2:00 P.M. at Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church, 1002 Ash Street Texarkana,

AR with Rev. Anthony Ware as Officiant. Visitation will be held on

Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Miles Chapel C.M.E.

Church. Her final resting place will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens

826 N. Kings Highway Wake Village, TX under the direction of Jones

Stuart Mortuary. Masks and social distancing are required during all

services.

