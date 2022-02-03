Delphynne Jones Davis passed away peacefully on the morning of January
31, 2022 with the love of her family surrounding her. Born on January
5, 1941 in Texarkana to Nathan E. Jones, Sr. and Dorothy Lois Hudson
Jones, she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School as
valedictorian of the class of 1958. She received her Bachelors of Arts
degree in English cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Pine
Bluff (formerly AM & N College). Later, Delphynne earned a Master’s
degree in Reading and a California Reading Specialist credential from
Pepperdine University.
Delphynne spent 37 years in Los Angeles, CA working with students and
teachers in various areas of language development. She was also active
in her community serving as the president or a committed member in
several local and national organizations. In 2003, she retired and
returned to her hometown as co-owner of K-TOY 104.7 FM, Texarkana’s
first black-owned radio station. In 2006, she and her husband
co-founded KTEV-TV television station. Continuing her dedication to
service, she served as a board member of Jamisons’ Center of Kindness,
Inc. and the Arts and Letters Chair of the Texarkana Alumnae Chapter
of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc., earning it regional recognition.
Delphynne leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 58
years, Al Davis; two children, Rodney Davis (Peronia) and Regina Davis
Moss (Andrew); six grandchildren, Jermarsey Phillips (April), Shelby
Davis, Chaz Davis, Taylor Davis, Korey Landry, and Andrew Moss, III;
two siblings, Emmie Jo Gamble and Yates Jones, as well other relatives
and close friends.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022
at 2:00 P.M. at Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church, 1002 Ash Street Texarkana,
AR with Rev. Anthony Ware as Officiant. Visitation will be held on
Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Miles Chapel C.M.E.
Church. Her final resting place will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens
826 N. Kings Highway Wake Village, TX under the direction of Jones
Stuart Mortuary. Masks and social distancing are required during all
services.