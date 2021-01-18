Advertisement

Dennis J. Waters, 74, of Nash, Texas passed away January 16, 2021. He was born July 1, 1946 to James Daniel and Mary Ellen Young Waters in Queen City, Texas.

Dennis was a private investigator, owner of Waters Investigation Agency, DPS State Trooper, DPS Undercover Narcotics Agent and a combat medic in the Army. He was a wildlife photography enthusiast and was lovingly known as Daddy, Matilda, and Pop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Anna Waters, brother, James Waters, and sister June Campbell.

Dennis leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Jane Waters of Nash, Texas; daughter, Jennifer Shelton and husband Rich of Plano, Texas; son Andy Waters and wife Lisa of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren Ava Jane and Noah Shelton and Brooke Dilley and husband Josh; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Family asks that guests please wear your mask during service. The funeral service will be live streamed at Texarkana Funeral Home facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/texarkanafuneralhome/

