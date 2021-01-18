Advertisement

William “Robert” Eldridge, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas passed away January 15, 2021 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Eldridge was born on December 13, 1942 in Miller County to his parents John William and Polly Correne Eldridge. He served our nation in the Navy. He is also best known for his career as a master plumber. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, J.L. Eldridge.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Carolyn Eldridge; one daughter, Tina Roberts and husband Cliff; one sister-in-law, Angie Clemmons and husband Kevin; his grandchildren, Jaci Roberts and Daniel Berry; special friends, Mickey and Carol Ellis, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Advertisement

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Robert Eldridge, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.