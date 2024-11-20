Sponsor

Dennis James Bayless, 65, of Texarkana, Arkansas, entered into the presence of his Savior on November 17, 2024. Dennis was a devoted follower of Christ who loved Jesus more than anything in the world, and his life reflected his faith. Known fondly as “Pops” and “Papaw” by his cherished grandchildren, Dennis brought warmth, wisdom, and laughter to his family and friends.

A proud Texarkana native, Dennis was born on July 3, 1959, to James Henry and Verna Lee Bayless. He built a legacy as a master electrician and successful business owner, admired for his skill and dedication. When he wasn’t hard at work, Dennis found joy in fishing, golfing, and cheering passionately for his beloved Texas Longhorns.

He leaves behind a large and loving family, including his wife, Rebecca Bayless; his former spouse, Laurie Bayless; and his children, Rachel Johnsen (Derek), Jessica McCarty (Kevin), and David Bayless (Jessica). He also leaves his stepchildren, Sandra Kennedy (Bruce), Stephanie Green (Jamie), and Samantha Fore (Colby); and his treasured grandchildren: Fenix, Lilybet, Simeon, Maddox, Vivian, Maxwell, baby Margot, Jaylen, Ava, CJ, Steven, Luke, Kaitlynn, and Bruce Aubin.

Dennis is also survived by his siblings, Douglas Bayless (Evelyn), Peggy Bell (Robin), Dianna Garner, and George Gawrieh; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 3:30 PM at Church on the Rock in Texarkana.

In his passing, we rejoice that Dennis has been welcomed into his eternal home, where the joy he shared on Earth continues in the presence of his Lord and Savior.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Warehouse Ministry, 614 E 7th Street, Texarkana, AR 71854 (https://cash.app/$KathyZwirnmann5555).