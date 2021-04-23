Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Dennis Ray Wages, 73, of Hooks, Texas passed away April 18, 2021. He was born January 3, 1948 to Gordon Wages and Nadine Lofton in Ferriday, Louisiana.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 463 of Atlanta, Texas, a 32nd Degree Mason, a combat war veteran of Vietnam. Mr. Wages enjoyed fishing, picking his guitar and singing, camping, grilling, just anything outdoors.

Dennis leaves behind his fiancé Denise Thornburg of Hooks, Texas, sons, Shane Wages and wife, Paige of Pittsburg, Texas, Aaron Holt of New Boston, Texas, three grandchildren, Trevor Hutchison, Allison Brook Wages and Karli Rose Wages.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas with visitation starting at 9:00 AM.

Burial will follow at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas.