Carma Frost

Carma Lee Frost, age 87, passed away April 18, 2021 in a local nursing home. Mrs. Frost was born August 17, 1933 in Atlanta, Texas to Claude and Ada Hasha. She was a member of Central Christian Church where she was involved in many activities over the last fifty-five years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband and former mayor of Texarkana, Texas, Joe Frost, Sr.; three children, Carol Ann Mattingly, her husband Ted, Susan Allen, her husband John, and Joe Frost II, his wife Lisa; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Frost was a graduate of Atlanta High School, where she had many friends. She worked at Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, where she met her future husband. They were happily married for almost sixty-nine years. She was a great cook – her pound cakes brought top dollar at the church fundraising auctions. Her passion was fishing. She taught all of her grandchildren, and a couple of sons-in-law how to fish, and even gave a few tips to her husband. Raising her family and providing for their needs gave her great joy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Christian Church, 903 Walnut St., Texarkana, Texas.