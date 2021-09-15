Dennis Vian

Dennis Leon Vian, age 68, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at his residence.

Dennis was born September 28, 2021, in Vian, Oklahoma and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He enjoyed playing pool and listening to music especially old school rock. He was a coin collector and gardener. Some of his best times were spent at Lake Tenkiller with his children and grandchildren. Dennis was a free spirit who marched to the beat of his own drum.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, John and Erdie Holmes.

Advertisement

Survivors include his children, James Vian and wife, Patricia, Sondra Hopkins and husband Ben, and Noah Vian; nine grandchildren, James D. Vian, Jr, Brady Vian, Hunter Vian, Jacob Hopkins, Sky Hopkins, Kashlyn Gil, Kaleb Gil, Cybilla Gil, and Alex Gil; three brothers, Hubert Lowe, Dwight Patterson, and Dale Patterson; along with other relatives.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.