Dennis Wayland Mitchell, 73, of Texarkana, AR., passed away on November 19, 2024.

Dennis was born on September 23, 1951, to Lucille and Ottis Mitchell in Texarkana, AR.

In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether that be through hunting, fishing, camping, or even hiking. He also enjoyed cooking and baking, and he was excellent at both. He was a jack-of-all trades and could often be found tinkering, inventing, or building new things. Dennis was a patriot through and through and even made sure that he got to vote in the 2024 election, no matter what. He was also a long-time fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

His family will remember him as a wonderful family man and a hard worker, who loved to spend time with his family (especially the grandkids), would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it, and who always had a joke ready for any occasion. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Betty Mitchell; his son, Chris Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Beth Robertson; five grandchildren, Steven Jordan-Bates, Nicklas Mitchell, Teddy Mitchell, Jaxon Wright, and Jacob Wright; one brother, Ottis Lynn Mitchell and wife Jackie; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service, from 12:00- 1:00 P.M. inside Chapelwood Funeral Home.