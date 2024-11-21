A&M-Texarkana and Cadence Bank Form New Academic Partnership

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Cadence Bank have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Cadence Bank employees to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was officially launched on October 30, 2024, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the A&M-Texarkana campus

“We are pleased to add Cadence Bank to our rapidly expanding list of community partners,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Cadence Bank’s mission is helping people, companies, and communities prosper. I can think of no better way to accomplish this than through education, and we look forward to helping their employees reach their academic goals.”

Cadence Bank Texarkana Market President George Merrill stated that over half of Cadence Bank’s lending team holds at least one degree from A&M-Texarkana. “We look forward to our partnership with the University which enables our employees to finish their degree plan,” Merrill said. “We appreciate the support from Dr. Ross and his leadership team. The continued expansion of our university benefits the community and ensures a capable workforce and future economic growth.”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time employees of the Cadence Bank will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The benefits of the partnership are available immediately and may be used for the upcoming Spring 2025 semester. Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

