SPONSOR

October 8, 1961 – February 16, 2026

Dennis Wayne Turney, age 64, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on February 16, 2026. He was born on October 8, 1961, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Linda Turney and Wayne Turney. He spent his working days as a tire builder at Cooper Tire. He later retired from Cooper Tire. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his fur babies. His family described him as a loving son, father and brother. He was very loving, caring and compassionate. He always thought of others before himself. He was the type of man if he had it and you needed it; he would give you anything. Dennis is preceded in death by his daughter, Bridgett Turney; sister, Lesa Turney and his grandparents, Edward and Jane Garrett, and Joe and Avis Turney. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Brandy Dwyer of Fouke, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Madison Dwyer, Bravin Aaron and Kayden Estell all of Fouke, Arkansas; his parents, Wayne and Linda Turney; one sister and brother-in-law, Sherry Parton and Brent; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

SPONSOR

View full obituary and leave condolences