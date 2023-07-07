Sponsor

Derrel L. Franklin was born on June 7, 1967, to the late George and Sarah Franklin. Derrel was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.

He is preceded n death by both parents and a brother George R. Franklin.

Derrel leaves to cherish his memories. One Daughter: Candice Baxter of Dallas, TX; One Son: John Luke of Houston, TX; One Sister: Kathleen Franklin and One Brother: Jermaine Franklin; both of Texarkana, TX. A special Aunt and Uncle: Ray and Wilma Ivery.

Host of Grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, and other relatives.

Funeral Service Friday, July 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM St. Paul Baptist Church, 2921 Norris Cooley Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75501 with Rev. Roy Bailey, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

