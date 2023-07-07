Derrel L. Franklin

By
TXK TODAY STAFF
-
Sponsor

Derrel L. Franklin was born on June 7, 1967, to the late George and Sarah Franklin. Derrel was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.

He is preceded n death by both parents and a brother George R. Franklin.

Derrel leaves to cherish his memories. One Daughter: Candice Baxter of Dallas, TX; One Son: John Luke of Houston, TX; One Sister: Kathleen Franklin and One Brother: Jermaine Franklin; both of Texarkana, TX. A special Aunt and Uncle: Ray and Wilma Ivery.

Host of Grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, and other relatives.

Funeral Service Friday, July 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM St. Paul Baptist Church, 2921 Norris Cooley Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75501 with Rev. Roy Bailey, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Previous articleDr. Ross Alexander Officially Named President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana