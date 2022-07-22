Advertisement

Derrel Lee Walraven, 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on July 15, 2022.

Mr. Walraven was born on February 11, 1946, in Fouke, Arkansas, to Homer and Hazel Walraven.

He enjoyed spending his days playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with his family.

Mr. Walraven is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy Walraven; two sons Robert Walraven and Gary Walraven; one daughter Sidney Richard and husband Christopher; seven grandchildren, Joshua Walraven, Jeremy Walraven, Jacob Walraven, Dawson Walraven, Garrett Walraven, Colton Walraven, and Clay Walraven; five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

