We regretfully announce the passing of Diana Jean Maxwell who left us on February 10, 2022. She will be forever loved and remembered for her love of God and family.

Diana, 72, of Bivins was born on October 15, 1949, to Joe and Bobbie Anderson in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Diana was predeceased by her parents and sons Weldon and James.

She is survived by husband, Gary; daughters, Sheila West (David) and Pia Maxwell; stepmother, Jackie Anderson; brothers, Sam and Geary; stepbrother Keith Muse; grandchildren, Julie and Randy Maxwell, Brad, Chad, and Jessica West.

A memorial service will be held at Queen City First Baptist Church on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Diana Maxwell Memorial account ℅ Gary Maxwell at TEXAR Federal Credit Union Atlanta, Texas. Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.

