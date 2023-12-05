Sponsor

With a heavy heart and deep love, we are sharing that Mom, Diana Nobles, passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the age of 77. As always, Diane’s light shined through.

Diane was born on November 7, 1946, in Sherman, Texas

Mom’s sense of humor, zest for life, and love for her daughter and grandchildren will always be remembered. We are honored to have known her, and to have witnessed her path in life.

Diane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christi and James Herrington and two grandchildren, River and Hunter

Services will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 10:30 am Texarkana Funeral Home chapel, 3515 Texas Boulevard Texarkana, TX. Her wishes were to be cremated.

