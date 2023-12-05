Carl Wormington

Sponsor

Carl “Skipper” Wormington, age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Skipper was born June 1, 1941, in Garland, Arkansas. He retired from Red River Army Depot and was a lifetime faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he was choir director for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-one years, Carlene Wormington; his parents, Roy and Elizabeth Wormington; his sister, Martha Lee Wormington; and his parents-in-law, Foy and Louise Huskey.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Julie Wormington, of Texarkana, Arkansas; his daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Sam Lindsey of Newton, Alabama; one brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Gaye Wormington of Trinity, Florida, one sister, his Supreme Caregiver, Sue Wormington, of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Pastor Jim Harris officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

