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AUGUST 20, 1943 – MARCH 22, 2026

VISITATION — Wednesday, March 25

Diane Eddy Rogers, 82, of Texarkana, Texas, was born on August 20, 1943, and passed away on March 22, 2026. After her passing, Diane will be remembered as a faithful, kind-hearted, and thoughtful woman whose presence brought comfort and steadiness to those who knew her. Loved camping and fishing at Kelly Creek. Known by campers as the keeper of the flame. Member of First Lutheran Church for over 70 years. Graduated from Texas High School where she was a member of the Pep Squad. Retired from the Arkansas Housing Authority. Loved southern gospel music and always had a song she was singing.

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Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and her fur baby tater boy.

Survived by her husband Joe Rogers; one son and daughter-n-law Brian and Tanya Lindsay; one daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Trevor Aslin; two stepsons Mike Rogers and wife Susie and Pat Rogers; ten grandchildren, Preston, Joshua, Reagan, Austin, Amy, Atticus, Chelsea, Riley, Sidney and Sarah. Four great-grandchildren Lilliana, Elizabeth, Car

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

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