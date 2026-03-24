William “Tony” Richburg

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February 10, 1959 – March 21, 2026

William “Tony” Anthony Richburg, 67, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away on March 21, 2026, at St. Michael Hospital.

Tony was born on February 10, 1959, the second of 5 children to Bob and Helen Richburg, in Dallas, Texas.

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Tony was predeceased by his wife, Tracie Richburg, and his parents, Bob and Helen Richburg.

He is survived by his son, Reagan Richburg of Fouke, and daughter, Sydney Carmichael, of Arkansas, and 2 grandchildren, Gibson and Archer Heath; two sisters, Crystal Richburg Lovell and husband Clint, and Candy Richburg; one brother, Jay Richburg and wife Beckie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Tony served in the Air Force from 1977 to 1982. He enjoyed woodworking and hunting.

A gathering to share memories will be held at Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene, 4010 Fairground Dr, Texarkana, Arkansas, on Monday, March 23, 2026, at 5:00pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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