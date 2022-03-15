Dickie Melton

Dickie Ray Melton, age 81, passed away on March 13, 2022 in a Texarkana, Texas nursing center.

Mr. Melton was born November 4, 1940 in Sherman, Texas . He was a retired retail store manager and financial representative and a U.S Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

Dick was a graduate of the Sherman High School and the University of North Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Shannon Melton; his grandparents and his loving aunt Clara Yeager.

He is survived by his wife Sandy Melton of Texarkana, Texas; cousins, Sharon Yeager Allsbrook and husband Mike, David Yeager and wife Tanya and Dorothy Melton Young.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at West Hill Cemetery, Sherman, Texas. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

